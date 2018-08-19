KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Greater Vancouver Zoo staff, in their tie-dyed Western Painted Turtle t-shirts, jump in celebration of the zoo’s 48th anniversary, Saturday.

Zoo celebrates 48 years in Aldergrove

Greater Vancouver Zoo actively involved in environmental enhancement projects

The Greater Vancouver Zoo hosted a 48th birthday party over the weekend, celebrating its achievements in protecting species and enhancing its local environment.

There was plenty of entertainment, from bouncy castles and the Springman family band performing in the zoo’s picnic area, for the families who turned out for a day’s stroll around the parklike setting.

The zoo has benefitted from major investments by the new owners over the past three years. A Chinese investor, who prefers to remain anonymous, has made major investments in much-needed infrastructure improvements, says animal care manager Menita Prasad.

“Many of these things are not visible, such as water well and septic upgrades, but they have made a real difference for us here,” said Prasad.

The 120-acre park has also welcomed a number of new residents, such as a young giraffe who joins his brother in their habitat.

“They really get along great, it’s been good to see them enjoy each other’s company,” said Prasad.

There were also a pair of black bears and a pair of cougars, all orphans, who have all recovered from their traumas and injuries in the zoo’s care. The bear and cougar enclosures are next to each other and while they are playful with each other they keep a close eye on their new neighbors — they cougars are especially watchful of what the bears are up to.

Also celebrated is the ongoing western painted turtle conservation program, in conjunction with Wildlife Preservation Canada (WPC).

The turtles are endangered on this coast and are protected under law, but since 2011 the zoo’s breeding program has grown to be an outstanding success. This year about 170 one-year-old turtles will be released into the wild from the zoo’s quarantine section, and there are 200 hatchlings that will follow in the next season.

Andrea Gielens of WPC said the turtles are about the size of a quarter and weigh five grams on birth, and are highly vulnerable to predators at this stage. Once they’ve reached 30 grams their shell is hard and they can be released, safe from the jaws of raccoons and other predators, at 15 sites in the Fraser Valley. They can live to be 60-years-old and the females are about the size of a dinner plate and weight two and a half pounds, while the males are quite a bit smaller.

“Between May 15 and July 15 biologists go out and look for the turtle eggs and cover them with a metal cage to protect them from being trampled on or eaten,” said Gielens. “Some are brought back to the quarantine area at the zoo where we incubate them and raise them for release the next year. It’s been very successful, over 90 per cent of the turtles breed every year.”

The zoo also breeds the endangered Oregon spotted frog, a program the zoo has been involved with since 1999. Special tanks currently hold 2,300 tadpoles, and of these 2,000 will be released in river areas in the Fraser Valley.

The zoo is also involved with the Salish Sucker enhancement program in conjunction with the salmonid river restoration work in the Salmon River which flows throughout the 120-acre zoo site.

Mike Pearson of Pearson Ecological recently completed an off-channel pond for fish to winter in, connected to the Salmon River, and shoreline planting of native species will be completed shortly.

While these are not programs open to the public they are an important part of the zoo’s mission here.

 

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove’s family band, the Springmans, perform at Greater Vancouver Zoo ‘s 48th anniversary, Saturday.

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Western Painted Turtle hatchlings at the zoo are about the size of a quarter.

Previous story
B.C. man designer behind Canucks’ retro jersey
Next story
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to march in Montreal’s Pride parade

Just Posted

Zoo celebrates 48 years in Aldergrove

Greater Vancouver Zoo actively involved in environmental enhancement projects

VIDEO: Saturday was devoted to the arts in Langley City

The 25th annual Arts Alive festival took over a main thoroughfare.

Arena opens at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre

Grand procession brings Aldergrove ice arena users to new facility

Regional fuchsia and geranium club firmly rooted in Langley

The club’s annual show and competition Saturday filled St. Andrew’s Anglican Church with colour.

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

Island swimmer halts journey across Strait of Juan de Fuca after hypothermia sets in

Victoria MS athlete Susan Simmons swam for eight-and-a-half hours in 9 C choppy waters

‘Hard on water:’ Smoke not the only long-range effect of wildfires

The project began more than 10 years ago after southern Alberta’s 2003 Lost Creek fire

B.C. VIEWS: Genuine aboriginal rights can be misused and discredited

Camp Cloud one of long line of protests falsely asserting title

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to march in Montreal’s Pride parade

Trudeau will end the day in his home riding of Papineau

Vancouver Whitecaps give up late goal in 2-2 draw with New York Red Bulls

Four of Vancouver’s next five games are at home

B.C. stays alive in Little League World Series with dramatic walk-off win

Team Canada beats Spain 2-1 in 10 innings

B.C. man designer behind Canucks’ retro jersey

Jeremie White was 20 years old when he told Canucks assistant GM Brian Burke he had a design

Lions give up late TD in 24-23 loss to Argos

B.C. falls to 3-5, fumbling away last-minute chance in Toronto

Most Read