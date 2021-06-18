Zumba, spin classes set to return soon in Langley City

Langley City will have a few more recreational amenities and classes coming back as the B.C. restart plan moves forward, but the biggest changes will happen later in the summer.

Due to the type of facilities it has, most programs in Langley City are already running, albeit at reduced capacity, or they won’t come back until later int he summer.

High intensity exercise classes, including Zumba and spin classes, are expected to start up again after June 28, said Kim Hilton, Langley City’s director of recreation, culture, and community services.

“We’re happy things are slowly opening up,” Hilton said.

Like existing rec and leisure programs, the spin and Zumba classes will have reduced or limited capacity.

However, expanding capacity is something that is expected for the summer at a variety of programs, Hilton said. The City is hoping to expand the number of kids enrolled in summer day camps, for example – there are already names on the waiting list for those spots.

The same goes for capacity at the Al Anderson Memorial Pool, open since May with reduced numbers.

A Tai Chi program is expected to begin in July, and programs that have already begun for vulnerable seniors in June may also see a widening.

Langley Township has also recently announced its plans to begin re-starting programs or re-opening parts of rec centres and other facilities that have been closed down due to COVID-19.

