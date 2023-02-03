Notice of Public Hearing – Proposed Zoning Changes – BYLAW NOS. 5831 & 5832

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet and hold a Public Hearing.

AT THE PUBLIC HEARING, all persons who believe their interest in property is affected by the proposed bylaws shall be afforded a reasonable opportunity to be heard or to present written submissions respecting matters contained in the bylaws that are the subject of the hearing.

BYLAW NOS. 5831 & 5832

PROJECT NO. 08-25-0088

APPLICATION NOS. RO100222 / DP101295

OWNER: 209 Developments Ltd.201, 3550 Mt Lehman Rd, Abbotsford BC V4X 2M9

AGENT: Quadra Homes201, 3550 Mt Lehman Rd, Abbotsford BC V4X 2M9

LOCATION: 20932 and 20958 – 83 Ave (see map)

LEGAL: Lot “B” Section 25 Township 8 NWD Plan 19556Parcel “A” (Explanatory Plan 14152) of Lot 23 Section 25 Township 8 NWD Plan 1137

PURPOSE: Bylaw No. 5831 proposes to amend the Willoughby Community Plan and Yorkson Neighbourhood Plan by changing the designation for the eastern portion of the site to Multi Family/Apartment. Bylaw No. 5832 proposes to rezone property from Suburban Residential Zone SR-2 to Comprehensive Development Zone CD-174 to facilitate development of 12 townhouses and a 4-storey 79 unit apartment building. A Development Permit is being considered in conjunction with these bylaws.

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of Township of Langley Bylaw Nos. 5831 and 5832, Development Permit No. 101295 and relevant background material may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from February 2 to 13, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.

The Public Hearing will be held:

Date: Monday, February 13

Time: 7:00pm

Place: Township of Langley Civic Facility Fraser River Presentation Theatre, 4th Floor

Address: 20338 – 65 Ave

To register to speak, go to www.tol.ca/speakers. Written submissions, mailed to Legislative Services at 20338 – 65 Avenue, Langley, BC V2Y 3J1 or emailed to legservicesinfo@tol.ca, will be accepted up to and during the hearing and will form part of the public record. Mayor and Council are not permitted to receive further input following the conclusion of a Public Hearing.

Community Development Division | 604.533.6034