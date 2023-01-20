City of Langley

January 20, 2023

Public Notice – Proposed Zoning Changes BYLAW NO.5830

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet at the Monday, January 30, 2023 Regular Council Meeting and consider the following proposed bylaws for first, second and third reading.

BYLAW NO. 5830 PROJECT NO. 10-24-0106APPLICATION NOS. RZ100692 / DP101304 / DP101386

OWNER: Beedie (29th Street) Holdings Ltd.3030 Gilmore Divers, Burnaby BC V5G 3B4

AGENT: Beedie Group3030 Gilmore Divers, Burnaby BC V5G 3B4

LOCATION: 26292 – 29 Ave (see Map)

LEGAL: Lot 81 Section 24 Township 10 NWD Plan 60103

Map 1

PURPOSE: Bylaw No. 5830 proposes to rezone property from Suburban Residential Zone SR-2 to General Industrial Zone M-2 to facilitate development of two industrial buildings. Development Permits for streamside protection and form and character for the subject site and property at 2883 and 2931 – 264 Street are being considered in conjunction with this bylaw.

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of Township of Langley Bylaw Nos. 5829, 5830 and 5833; Development Permit Nos. 101304, 101307 and 101386; and relevant background material may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from January 19 to 30, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.

Comments may be submitted to legservicesinfo@tol.ca by 12:00 noon on Monday, January 30, 2023 and will be distributed to Council prior to the meeting.

