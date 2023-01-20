Public Notice – Proposed Zoning Changes BYLAW NO.5833

NOTICE is hereby given that the Township of Langley Council will meet at the Monday, January 30, 2023 Regular Council Meeting and consider the following proposed bylaws for first, second and third reading.

BYLAW NO. 5833 PROJECT NO. 08-23-0150APPLICATION NOS. RZ100694 / DP101307

OWNER: Pollyco (Block C) Holdings Ltd.320, 20780 Willoughby Town Ctr Dr, Langley BC V2Y 0M7

AGENT: 1251190 BC Ltd.205, 6360 – 202 St, Langley BC V2Y 1N2

LOCATION: 20722 – 80 Ave (see Map)

LEGAL: Lot 1 Section 23 Township 8 NWD Plan 82374

PURPOSE: Bylaw No. 5833 proposes to rezone property from Suburban Residential Zone SR-2 to Comprehensive Development Zone CD-175 to facilitate development of three mixed-used buildings. A Development Permit for two 6-storey mixed-use buildings (ground-floor commercial and approximately 204 apartments) is being considered in conjunction with this bylaw

AND TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of Township of Langley Bylaw Nos. 5829, 5830 and 5833; Development Permit Nos. 101304, 101307 and 101386; and relevant background material may be inspected between the hours of 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from January 19 to 30, both inclusive, at the Community Development Division Development Services Counter, 2nd floor, Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 – 65 Avenue, or online at www.tol.ca/hearing.

Comments may be submitted to legservicesinfo@tol.ca by 12:00 noon on Monday, January 30, 2023 and will be distributed to Council prior to the meeting.