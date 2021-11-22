November 22, 2021

1928 – 2021 (93 yrs)

Your loving children on Earth, Don (Lynne, Erika), Marlene (Brian), Rick (Wendy), Randy (Janet) and Rhonda (Kevin) are missing you already, as do all your 17 grandchildren! Shall we list them too? You bet! Nichole (Frank), Justin (Jen), Kate (Al), Scott (Geraldin), Ana, Jacob (Sabrina), Adam (Kari), Mark (Vesna), Paul (Kasia), Rebecca, Ben, Graham, Gavin, Brook, Jordan (Heather), Wes, Kayla (Dixon). Wow! But wait! There’s more! 15 GREAT Grandchildren (so far)! Connor, Gavin, Bennett, Avery, Timothy, Michael, Abigail, Carter, Jack, Matthew, Zachary, Isabelle, Levi, Brooks and Maizie! Thank you for giving us each other to love.

You grew up a strong Canadian Prairie girl with your nine (9) siblings from immigrant Norwegian parents Alfred and Annie Mary Engebretson (nee Holte). Left on earth to miss you is your youngest sister Lila (Frisk) and waiting to greet you in Heaven are your three (3) brothers, Alvin, Clifford, Donald and four (4) sisters, Madlen (Fisher), Ivy (McKirdy), Edna (Spiller) and Helen (Stewart). Gosh, and then all those numerous loving nieces, nephews and great ones too, who will miss you here on earth.

And now, for the great finale, that cute guy, Frederick Lenard Ragan who loved you first and made you his wife on May 16, 1947! Married in High Prairie Alberta and after a move back and forth from Valleyview AB you moved your family out to BC in 1965 to reside permanently in the Township of Langley. Lost too soon was your first born son, Richard (Dicky) in 1948 at the tender age of 9 months then your hubby, Freddy in 1992 at 65yrs. Both have been patiently waiting for you. Please give them kisses and hugs from us all!

We will miss your wit, sharp mind and listening ear. We will miss your stories, your ‘sloppy gramma kisses’, your incredible soups, fresh bread, jams, cinnamon buns, knitting & crocheting expertise, listening ear and mostly, that loud infectious laugh!

And one last thing – you were right when you said, ‘Wear the bikini! You’re gonna wish you did’! We will be sure to let all your grandchildren know! Gosh we love you.

In lieu of flowers, we believe Gram would like you to donate to Langley Hospice to acknowledge and thank all the staff and volunteers for their exceptional care and compassion.Obituary