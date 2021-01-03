LETTER: Aldergrove pool needs to be proper year-round facility

Dear Editor,

Open letter to Langley Township.

Honourable Mayor and Councillors,

I have a trick question for you. Is it the same distance from Walnut Grove to Aldergrove as it is from Aldergrove to Walnut Grove? The answer of course is no in the eyes of Langley Township council.

Delegates from the Walnut Grove swim club came to council in November saying that the Walnut Grove pool needed to be opened because the pool in Aldergrove was too far, too small and too cold.

Council passed the opening of the Walnut Grove pool for the earliest time possible.

• READ MORE: COVID curtails polar plunges around Lower Mainland, including Aldergrove

When Aldergrove residents were advocating for an indoor pool they were told by council that the Township of Langley already had indoor pools and since Aldergrove was part of the Township of Langley, they already had an indoor pool.

Aldergrove residents told council that the Walnut Grove pool was too far away and that the proposed pool would be too small and too cold. Council dismissed the concerns of Aldergrove residents.

When the Otter Coop Outdoor Experience was finally opened those living in Aldergrove were unable to use it during peak times unless they were willing to stand in the heat for an hour and even then it was not guaranteed that they would gain admittance.

People from outside the community filled the attraction. Swimming lessons were held during off peak times which of course were cold times.

The Township of Langley council needs to correct this. Langley Township residents need priority access to their facility and the Aldergrove pool area needs to be as warm as the Walnut Grove pool area in all seasons.

Dianne Kask, Aldergrove

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLetter to the Editor