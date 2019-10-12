General election day is Oct. 21.

LETTER: Aldergrove voter critical of polling sites in upcoming election

A local woman is concerned about the significant distances voters are asked to travel

Dear Editor,

Just when you think nothing in politics can surprise you any more, along comes a voting-information card for Oct. 21 from Elections Canada.

Despite a widespread public push to increase voter turnout, I am instructed to vote at a community hall some 13 kilometres from my home, which when I last checked was not served by public transit.

I do have an option: an advance poll at Langley Secondary School, which is easier to reach but also some 12 kilometres distant.

After a frustrating search through the labyrinthian Elections Canada website, I see some Aldergrovians can vote at Shortreed Elementary or in an advance poll at Parkside Elementary. I live about four kilometres from Shortreed and three from Parkside, where I have voted in every federal election during my three decades in Aldergrove.

I’m fairly confident that I shall be able to register my vote nearer than Bradner Hall, but will everyone also directed there from afar be willing to do the same?

How many folks are being “disenfranchised” by this summary Elections Canada decision?

Are special buses being arranged to transport those without vehicles or who need assistance?

Party campaigns have only so many volunteer drivers, and their vehicles have limited capacity.

Perhaps the time for electronic voting has arrived.

This is almost 2020, after all.

Janet Ingram-Johnson, Aldergrove

Previous story
FRANKLY SPEAKING: Local info key in voting

Just Posted

Conservative leader rallies supporters in Langley

Andrew Scheer drew a huge crowd of supporters 10 days before the federal election

FRANKLY SPEAKING: Local info key in voting

Long-time newspaper editor Frank Bucholtz, a political junkie, encourages locals to get out and vote

Langley haunted house opens this weekend

Until closer to Oct. 31, the Willoughby Slumber Yard is open 6-9 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday

‘Butthead’ from Langley wins half million dollars

Mark and Rosslynn Denton will spend the weekend pondering how to use this week’s 6/49 windfall

Langley principal waxes legs in honour of students cancer fundraising

Alice Brown Elementary students hit a new school record

VIDEO: How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

Climate change, corruption, the Trans Mountain pipeline? Dig in.

Victoria terminal sees sailing waits for BC Ferries headed into Thanksgiving long weekend

Ferries bound for Vancouver seem to be busiest Friday afternoon

Police seek help finding dangerous parolee on Canada-wide warrant

Brendan Thomas Roshinsky failed to meet the conditions of his parole in Prince George

VIDEO: B.C. police officer nearly struck by speeding car

Footage shows a car in Delta weaving in and out of highway traffic and passing in a right turn lane

Officer shot, man arrested after standoff north of Nelson

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries

‘Aggressive’ owl attacks runner on Whistler trail, prompts warning from officials

Outdoor enthusiasts in the area are being told to use caution and report aggressive wildlife to BC COS

Romance scam involving fake Jeremy Renner targets Okanagan residents

An online impersonator posing as actor Jeremy Renner has been asking victims for money online

Police chief on Abbotsford cop killer’s guilty verdict: ‘I don’t know if there’s ever justice’

Mike Serr says decision brings mixed emotions for department and Const. John Davidson’s family

Jay-Z invests $5M in Kelowna-based company

Pela is a Kelowna-based company that makes the world’s first compostable phone case

Most Read