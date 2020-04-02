LETTER: Amid virus, Langley trail notes move reader

Dear Editor,
This picture was taken along trial behind townhouses on 208th Street, between 88th and 93rd Avenues.
My husband and I walk there everyday and noticed this.
It certainly brightened our day.
I took picture and wanted to share and thank the person who left it and a few more.
Lynda Davidson, Walnut Grove
