LETTER: Amid virus, Langley trail notes move reader

This note was found on a trail in Walnut Grove this week, moving one passerby to take a picture and share thanks. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

This picture was taken along trial behind townhouses on 208th Street, between 88th and 93rd Avenues.

My husband and I walk there everyday and noticed this.

It certainly brightened our day.

I took picture and wanted to share and thank the person who left it and a few more.

Lynda Davidson, Walnut Grove

