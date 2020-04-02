This note was found on a trail in Walnut Grove this week, moving one passerby to take a picture and share thanks. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Amid virus, Langley trail notes move reader

Expressing thanks for a kind gesture in a difficult time

Dear Editor,

This picture was taken along trial behind townhouses on 208th Street, between 88th and 93rd Avenues.

My husband and I walk there everyday and noticed this.

OTHER EXAMPLE OF KINDNESS: #Caremongering comes to Langley

It certainly brightened our day.

I took picture and wanted to share and thank the person who left it and a few more.

Lynda Davidson, Walnut Grove

READ MORE: Fort Langley hide-and-seek game followed by hundreds online

Most Read