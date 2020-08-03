Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Another Fort Langley road turns into dangerous raceway

Billy Brown Road is a narrow village roadway being ‘hammered’ by speeders

Dear Editor,

[RE: VIDEO: A quiet Langley country lane has become a race track, residents say, July 27, Langley Advance Times]

We’re wondering if you’ve heard from Langley Township with regard to the speeding on Allard Crescent?

Fort Langley is being hammered by speeders and dangerous drivers.

Our street, Billy Brown Road in the Bedford Landing community, is being used as a raceway and arterial route.

Our roads were designed with additions of boulevards on alternative sides of the street, creating a zig-zag effect that narrows the road to practically one lane.

Along with excessive speeding, we’ve watched in horror; egocentric, perilous motorists overtake other cars on this narrow roadway, then accelerate to ridiculous speeds down our street.

We don’t have the safety benefits of ditches and broad swaths of land separating these vehicular weapons from our homes and families.

Our living room is about seven meters from the curb of the road.

That assumes that if one of these weapons careened off the roadway we’d be in the safety of our house, what if we were unprotected, riding our bikes, walking our sidewalks, or in our modest yards?

It’s not safe and we concur with the gentleman on Allard that predicts a bad outcome of events if something isn’t done for our community.

Karen McRae, Fort Langley

