LETTER: Bill-C418 aims to protect freedom of conscience

Dear Editor

The Protection of Freedom of Conscience Act, Bill C-418: doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals, should not have to refer or perform euthanasia and assisted suicide, if they don’t want to. There are doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals who do want to refer or perform euthanasia and assisted suicide.

No one should be forced to do what they don’t want to do.

Everybody should support Bill C-418.

Bill C-418 is expected to be debated in Canada on May 29.

Dean Clark, Langley