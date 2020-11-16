LETTER: Buy near an airport, expect aviation noise

Dear Editor,
[Re: LETTER: Langley’s airport around long before residential neighbours, Nov. 1, langleyadvancetimes.com]
On your story about the Langley airport, we agree 100 per cent as it was already here, so any basis for complaints should be thrown out.
As is with any high-end purchase, one does due diligence and should know of the airport in the vicinity.
So either sell or learn to live with it.
Dean Stephens, Langley City
