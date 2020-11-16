LETTER: Buy near an airport, expect aviation noise

It’s one of the biggest purchases of a person’s life, one would expect they’d do their due diligence

Noise from air traffic at Langley Regional Airport is to be expected, according to one reader and area resident. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

[Re: LETTER: Langley’s airport around long before residential neighbours, Nov. 1, langleyadvancetimes.com]

On your story about the Langley airport, we agree 100 per cent as it was already here, so any basis for complaints should be thrown out.

As is with any high-end purchase, one does due diligence and should know of the airport in the vicinity.

So either sell or learn to live with it.

Dean Stephens, Langley City

