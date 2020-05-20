LETTER: Car just as potentially lethal as gun

Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta took the Canadian Firearms Safety Course this past February. (Tako van Popta/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Criminals don’t care about new law, making it a punishment for law-biding gun owners only

Dear Editor,

Re: [Gun stance wrong, May 14, Langley Advance Times]

In regards to the opinion of Arlene Van Hove regarding our MP opposing the gun ban, I would like to point out that criminals have no care about you or me.

A gun is merely a tool.

Stolen, smuggled, or legitimate – a gun in the wrong hands is dangerous, and so is a car.

The law abiding and rational gun owner is not the person you should be afraid of.

To ban all because of one or two is a knee-jerk reaction, and is not the way to properly rectify this.

It is a ploy by some in hopes to garnish votes and to capitalize on the shooting in Nova Scotia; it being so fresh in peoples minds.

Of course, there are the random and senseless acts by some, and they stand out because they are so rare, and so horrific. Acts that I clearly do not condone. However, these could have been done with a car, as well.

I agree that military-style assault rifles are not needed in public hands, or for hunting. However, I ask you this: Do you really think it will end here?

Let’s say that you own a manual transmission car, and the government decides these cars are dangerous more than an automatic and decide to ban them.

You have now got to relinquish your car to the government – without compensation. Why?

You bought it legally and within the legal framework at the time. You took all precautions regarding safety with this, and yet you are being singled out and punished.

What’s next?

G.C. Atchison, Walnut Grove

.

