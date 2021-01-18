Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Cloverdale man said public pressure only convinces church goers they are right

Engageing churches in discussions on how to reduce transmission would be more effective than bans

Dear Editor,

Fines and public pressure won’t stop nonconforming churches.

Many churches who have not conformed to the recent public health orders banning religious gatherings have received fines or negative publicity.

Yet, I’m not aware of a single instance in which one of these churches have ceased holding weekly services.

I’m not surprised.

• READ MORE: Suspending in-person church services called an ‘act of Christian charity’ by Langley pastor

The reason is that the leadership and members of such churches are convinced that they are in the right. They are not selfish, as some have characterized them. They believe that they are fulfilling the command to love God and neighbour by continuing to worship while providing spiritual, emotional and mental support to each other through their weekly gatherings. They also believe that the current regulations, which ban services but keep businesses and schools open, are not defensible under the Charter. Therefore, instead of breaking the law, some would argue that such churches are in fact upholding a higher law — the Constitution of Canada.

One might think that public pressure might bring these groups into line.

But such sentiments ignore Jesus’ words: “Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me. Rejoice and be glad, for great is your reward in heaven…” (Matthew 5:11-12).

The more public pressure is brought to bear, the more these words ring true, and the more such church members will be convinced that they are doing the right thing.

History shows that there are a few ways to eliminate opposition from nonconforming religious groups. One is genocide, either through extermination (as with the Turkish Armenians) or through forcible removal of children (as in the Balkans under the Ottomans). Another is forcible relocation or expulsion (as in the Spanish expulsion of Jews or the exodus of Mennonites from Russia).

Assuming that our provincial leaders would be reluctant to use such tactics, another avenue still remains.

• READ MORE: LETTER: Langley churches offer -in-person services precisely because they care about people

Showing respect for the role of religious institutions and engaging in dialogue with them about ways to reduce transmission may not stop all gatherings, but it would surely be more effective than the current strategies.

Sadly, respect and dialogue have both been sorely lacking. Maybe it’s time to give them a try.

Kent Dykstra, Cloverdale

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the EditorReligion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: More people likely turn to prayer during pandemic, Langley man contends

Just Posted

Langley Township Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)
Housing, RCMP, Fort roads all discussed at Langley Township budget meeting

A Monday meeting touched on priorities for this year and beyond

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Cloverdale man said public pressure only convinces church goers they are right

Engageing churches in discussions on how to reduce transmission would be more effective than bans

When the pandemic forced the shut down of playgrounds in Langley this past Spring it sparked creativity for these Langley grandparents Herb and Cherri Kwan, who found themselves picking up a paint brush to help keep the local kids occupied. (Bernadette Amiscaray/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Pandemic park closures spark artistic rock creations for retired Langley grandparents

Herb and Cherri Kwan started hiding painted rocks in Routley Park when playground closed

Shortreed Community Elementary. (Langley School District/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Parent Advisory Council raises concerns over Langley school district power outage response

Fifteen teachers at Shortreed Community School in Aldergrove staged a sit-in strike last Wednesday

Langley City Library (pictured) could be joined by another FVRL branch in Willoughby, as Township is set to hear from senior staff about ideas for a future site. (Langley Advance Times files)
Discussion on new Willoughby library starts in February

Township council will hear from staff on ideas for the first new library branch in years

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 vaccine rollout for delivery slowdown

Daily cases decline over weekend, 31 more deaths

A female prisoner sent Langford police officers a thank-you card after she spent days in their custody. (Twitter/West Shore RCMP)
Woman gives Victoria-area jail 4.5-star review in handwritten card to police after arrest

‘We don’t often get thank you cards from people who stay with us, but this was sure nice to see’: RCMP

An elk got his antlers caught up in a zip line in Youbou over the weekend. (Conservation Officer Service Photo)
Elk rescued from zip line in Youbou on Vancouver Island

Officials urge people to manage items on their property that can hurt animals

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Trail man has a lucky tin for a keepsake after it saved him from a stabbing last week. File photo
Small tin in Kootenay man’s jacket pocket saved him from stabbing: RCMP

The man was uninjured thanks to a tin in his jacket

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Chantel Moore, 26, was fatally shot by a police officer during a wellness check in the early morning of June 4, 2020, in Edmundston, N.B. (Facebook)
Frustrated family denied access to B.C. Indigenous woman’s police shooting report

Independent investigation into B.C. woman’s fatal shooting in New Brunswick filed to Crown

Delta Police Constable Jason Martens and Dezi, a nine-year-old German Shepherd that recently retired after 10 years with Delta Police. (Photo submitted)
Dezi, a Delta police dog, retires on a high note after decade of service

Nine-year-old German Shepherd now fights over toys instead of chasing down bad guys

Nurses collect samples from a patient in a COVID suspect room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
5 British Columbians under 20 years old battled COVID-19 in ICU in recent weeks

Overall hospitalizations have fallen but young people battling the virus in hospital has increased

Canada released proposed regulations Jan. 2 for the fisheries minister to maintain Canada’s major fish stocks at sustainable levels and recover those at risk. (File photo)
New laws would cement DFO accountability to depleted fish stocks

Three B.C. salmon stocks first in line for priority attention under proposed regulations

Most Read