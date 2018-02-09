LETTER: Community ‘heroes’ thwart a Langley purse snatching

A Langley woman thanks all the ‘caring and helpful people’ who ensured a ‘miraculous and happy ending.’

Dear Editor,

As a long-time businessperson in Langley, I have always known that we live in amazing, helpful, and caring community.

But recently, the events surrounding an incident where my purse was snatched confirmed that Langley is truly a great place to live and work.

A week ago Monday, while I was beginning to unload the contents of my shopping cart into the rear of my SUV in the WalMart parking lot, out of the corner of my eye I noticed a man running flat out toward me.

As he passed by me, he grabbed my purse from the cart and fled at full speed down the south side of the WalMart building.

I was incredulous and furious, and chased after this brazen thief while screaming repeatedly “He stole my purse!”

When this happened several amazing ladies sprang into action to assist me in a number of ways.

I would like to thank everyone who assisted me in the successful and miraculous recovery of my purse with all of my belongings.

Thank you to the kind lady who unloaded my groceries into my SUV and closed the rear hatch and then took the time to come into the service area at WalMart to let me know that it was all looked after.

Thank you to the wonderful mother who saw me chasing this brazen thief, and as he pulled my wallet out and tossed my purse, she bravely had someone watch her two children so she could retrieve my purse and cellphone and bring it to the WalMart service area, and took the time to carefully ensure it was returned to its rightful owner.

Thank you to Dianne, who when she saw me chasing this thief down the south side of the building, perceived that we would end up going around the building to the north side and she bravely drove to the north side where she saw him rummaging through my wallet.

She told him the police were coming and that he had better not take anything and then observed where he threw my wallet as she followed him up the street until he disappeared on a foot path and she couldn’t follow him any further.

She then came back and took me to the exact spot where he discarded my wallet and helped me to recover it with everything in it, other than a Willowbrook gift card that only had a few dollars remaining on it.

Amazing!

Thank you also to the WalMart security and staff who were so helpful in assisting, and to the RCMP officer who attended and calmly made sure we were all okay and then took the information to try to better enable him to apprehend the thief.

I thank God for all of these guardian angels who were willing to get involved and assist to ensure that miraculously my belongings were recovered safely and quickly.

Truly without the intervention of these wonderful people, an incident like this could have been very traumatic.

Instead, because of all of these amazing and caring people – who were willing to get involved and help in any way that they coul – it confirms once again for me that we live in a terrific community with amazing, caring, and helpful people and for this I am truly thankful.

Again thank you to everyone!

Bonnie Mitten, Langley