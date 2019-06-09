LETTER: Conservatives would fight human trafficking

Dear Editor,

In Canada, human trafficking is on the rise.

A Conservative government led by Andrew Scheer will ensure that prosecutors have the strongest laws behind them to keep human traffickers off our streets, away from survivors, and away from those that traffickers seek to harm.

We will put survivors first and keep human traffickers off our streets.

All Canadians deserve to feel safe where they live and know that their government takes heinous crimes seriously.

Dean Clark, Langley

