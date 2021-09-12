LETTER: Coquitlam visitor finds grocery bill paid by stranger at Langley market

Letter writer hopes young person who paid for her groceries knows how it made her day

Dear Editor,

As I purchasing my groceries at Ralph’s Market on Labour Day, a young woman came up to me and offered to pay for all my groceries.

She gave no reason other than to “play it forward.”

Before I could properly thank this young person for such a generous offer, she had left the store.

If she reads this, I want her to know that I paid for the groceries of the next person in line and also made a donation to the food bank.

What a wonderful Labour Day it turned out to be.

Michelle Lynde, Coquitlam

