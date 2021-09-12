LETTER: Coquitlam visitor finds grocery bill paid by stranger at Langley market

Dear Editor,
As I purchasing my groceries at Ralph’s Market on Labour Day, a young woman came up to me and offered to pay for all my groceries.
She gave no reason other than to “play it forward.”
Before I could properly thank this young person for such a generous offer, she had left the store.
If she reads this, I want her to know that I paid for the groceries of the next person in line and also made a donation to the food bank.
What a wonderful Labour Day it turned out to be.
Michelle Lynde, Coquitlam
