LETTER: COVID-19 demands people stop reckless acts on the road

One writer fears the impending drain this virus is going to place on our local hospitals

Dear Editor,

We now know COVID-19 will within weeks place an enormous and possibly impossible load on our health care system.

Yet, we continue everyday to see reckless acts on the roads that is sending many, including innocent bystanders, to hospitals at a time that it is desperately necessary to stop this from happening.

I can just imagine the gut-wrenching decision by the B.C. Minister of Health, who recently cancelled all elective surgeries in the province.

This will cause harm to many, but may be the lessor of two evils should our current pandemic response efforts be insufficient.

RECENT LETTER: Hoarders please ask yourself ‘are there those who need it more?’

Having spent my professional career advancing public safety as part of smarter transportation design, I am completely dismayed by motorists, truckers, cyclists, and even pedestrians who pay little heed to their fellow roadside neighbours.

This is absolutely the worst possible moment to be selfish – you may very well kill someone who cannot get into hospital for urgent COVID-19 care because the ICU bed is already occupied due to your disastrous and negligent decision somewhere on our road network.

COVID-19 is unfortunately going to cause the loss of many loved ones across the province.

Do your part by better [demonstrating] behaviours in our transportation system – so we can avoid contact with hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, or anything else that touches the medical system at this time.

Your loved ones may very well need those ICU beds, so stop now with the reckless acts on the road.

Joe Sulmona, Willoughby

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHealthcareLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Odd Thoughts: Insomniac Mother Nature sending out a wake-up call

Just Posted

Locally-owned restaurants in Aldergrove fighting to stay afloat in face of COVID-19

Pubs closed, eateries switch to take-out menus and curb-side pick up in hopes of ‘making it through’

Langley City to close all public playgrounds to reduce spread of COVID-19

‘Public concerns that some playground users are not practicing social distancing,’ says mayor

Isolated Abbotsford doctor issues desperate plea for the public to take drastic COVID-19 action

Dr. Brian Driedger describes state of hospital, healthcare workers and need for social distancing

TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident eastbound Highway 1 at 200 Street

A vehicle is blocking the right lane

Surrey’s 0 Avenue residents asked to watch for Asian giant hornets

Large honeybee predator spotted in White Rock in November

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

Move comes as coronavirus infects another 77 people in B.C.

B.C. COVID-19 cases jump by another 77, another care home affected

Total now 348 positive coronavirus tests, 22 in hospital

Grande trouble: BBB warns of bogus COVID-19 Starbucks gift card scam

Scammers disguise phishing scheme as COVID-19-related gift

B.C. city suspends business licence of studio claiming hot yoga kills COVID-19

City pulled Bikram Yoga Delta’s licence after owner refused to cancel classes amid coronavirus outbreak

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

COVID-19: Bus fares waived, back door entry for most as BC Transit ensures social distancing

The new measures are now in effect

‘It was a stupid mistake’: Lake Country couple regretful of panic purchase, donate $1,000

Dan Marcotte donated to local food bank but said he’s still receiving death threats

Myth of medical masks drives profiteering in B.C. COVID-19 battle

Premier John Horgan warns of ‘crackdown’ on ‘profiteers’

Most Read