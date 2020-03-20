LETTER: COVID-19 demands people stop reckless acts on the road

One writer fears the impending drain this virus is going to place on our local hospitals

Dear Editor,

We now know COVID-19 will within weeks place an enormous and possibly impossible load on our health care system.

Yet, we continue everyday to see reckless acts on the roads that is sending many, including innocent bystanders, to hospitals at a time that it is desperately necessary to stop this from happening.

I can just imagine the gut-wrenching decision by the B.C. Minister of Health, who recently cancelled all elective surgeries in the province.

This will cause harm to many, but may be the lessor of two evils should our current pandemic response efforts be insufficient.

Having spent my professional career advancing public safety as part of smarter transportation design, I am completely dismayed by motorists, truckers, cyclists, and even pedestrians who pay little heed to their fellow roadside neighbours.

This is absolutely the worst possible moment to be selfish – you may very well kill someone who cannot get into hospital for urgent COVID-19 care because the ICU bed is already occupied due to your disastrous and negligent decision somewhere on our road network.

COVID-19 is unfortunately going to cause the loss of many loved ones across the province.

Do your part by better [demonstrating] behaviours in our transportation system – so we can avoid contact with hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, or anything else that touches the medical system at this time.

Your loved ones may very well need those ICU beds, so stop now with the reckless acts on the road.

Joe Sulmona, Willoughby

