LETTER: Credit union voting criticized as un-democratic

Long-time credit union member concerned about forced voting method

Dear Editor,

In the news is a lot about voter suppression laws being passed in some American states. We have some voter suppression happening here in Canada.

I was dismayed to find Prospera/Westminster credit union has voter suppression rules for electing their directors happening right now.

They currently have five candidates running for three positions. Their policy that member must vote for three candidates. If you only support one or two of the candidates, you must also vote for one of the candidates you do not support or you cannot vote.

The credit union will recommend three candidates, so when member votes — the recommended candidates have a distinct advantage from the recommendation. A common policy for years.

Can you imagine if the public election allowed the governing party to allow party candidates have a recommendation to vote on the ballets?

In addition to this advantage the policy of members are being forced to vote for candidate they do not support. This gives another advantage to the recommended candidates and suppresses change.

I have reached out to the credit union and could not believe their reasoning for this un-democratic policy on voting. They claimed it was a common practise — which it is not. They also claimed it reduced risk in voting (?) and the most absurd reasoning was forced voting assured the seat would be filled.

From a 50-year member of credit union.

Dan Banov, Maple Ridge

