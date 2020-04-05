Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Critical of vandals, but appreciative of kindness

A Murrayville woman was disheartened to see part of a neighbourhood park recently vandalized

Dear Editor,

A few weeks ago I walked by the old pond that used to be behind the Township municipal hall [on hospital hill in Murrayville].

I was surprised to see a group of friends repairing the curbs and patching the cement that had been broken through the years.

They had cleaned out all the leaves and debris that had accumulated.

I walked over and congratulated them for doing this and helping to improve our neighbourhood park in Murrayville.

Much to my surprise, I was walking today and saw that is had been vandalized. The new cement was broken and thrown into the bottom of the old pond.

So much for the “neighbourhood pride.”

Clean-up… gone!

We need to think of positive things like friends getting together, (before the social isolation) or spending time, energy, and money for improvements so that we can all enjoy the peaceful stroll through this area in our time of many negatives.

I hope those friends may read this and know many of us appreciated their efforts.

Helen Korstrom, Murrayville

