LETTER: Cycling accident underlines need for Old Yale Road upgrades

Bike crash reiterates requirements to fix historic Langley roadway

Dear Editor,

I am writing out of concern for the Old Yale Road, which has been a topic of conversation for some time.

Friday morning I was out for a bike ride, heading east along a section of Old Yale Road, and upon seeing a pedestrian approaching head on, I tried to manoeuvre my bike further onto the road to give her space to walk.

Due to the poor shape and nature of the road, my bike slipped on an uneven patch and I had a very unfortunate accident.

I am extremely frustrated, at this point, as I know this could have been avoided had this road received proper care and attention in the past and had proper bicycle lanes and sidewalks been implemented.

We all know that Old Yale is known as a heritage landmark.

However, Murrayville/Langley is a thriving and growing community that deserves better.

Proper road system development is paramount, especially on such a highly occupied road.

Does the Township of Langley not consider the safety of its community to be of utmost importance?

I do not understand why we cannot find a solution to making it a safe, but yet monumental road, despite all the council meetings and agendas that have covered this very issue in the past.

Perhaps the Township of Langley could address this, so that our safety is not at stake and left to the mercy of this old decrepit road where we fear biking, running, or walking down it.

History has its place, but not at the detriment of the community!

Renee Leffers, Langley

