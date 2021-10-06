LETTER: Does construction on 200th Street ever end, Langley resident asks

One local street seems to get a lot more attention than other roadways, letter writer noticed

Dear Editor,

You guessed it, they are back at the 5200 block of 200th Street close to the Nicomekl River bridge, and they’re digging up the street again. This one snuck up on us, but it is part of the ‘never ending big 200 dig’ on one of the busiest streets in the Lower Mainland.

I suggest that the learners at the Langley City hall have the contractors dig up the whole road of asphalt from Hwy. 1 south to end of the road near Zero Avenue and replace it with gravel.

Doing so would save millions in any future projects because it would eliminate the need to work with/replace very expensive asphalt.

Further, it would generally speed things up.

James Charles, Langley

