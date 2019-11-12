Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Election formality deters voters, Langley man argues

A local man who has worked in three levels of government is critical of the election ‘officialdom’

Dear Editor,

Maybe I’m just getting old and grouchy but having worked all three levels of elections for several years, I found this recent federal election polling place – and have had others reaffirm – to be very over-regimented and not at all likely to entice first time voters back.

I feel the “officialdom” was overboard, and the polling place was more like a courtroom than a friendly venue in which citizens could exercise their rights.

I have voted in every election, at every level, in several provinces, for over 60 years. This latest federal one was the worst.

Win Bromley, Langley

