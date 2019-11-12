LETTER: Election formality deters voters, Langley man argues

Dear Editor,
Maybe I’m just getting old and grouchy but having worked all three levels of elections for several years, I found this recent federal election polling place – and have had others reaffirm – to be very over-regimented and not at all likely to entice first time voters back.
I feel the “officialdom” was overboard, and the polling place was more like a courtroom than a friendly venue in which citizens could exercise their rights.
I have voted in every election, at every level, in several provinces, for over 60 years. This latest federal one was the worst.
Win Bromley, Langley