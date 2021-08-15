A letter writer in England has some thoughts on public transportation. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: English letter writer shares thoughts on Langley transportation issues

Interurban and SkyTrain need futher study before implementation, writer argues

Dear Editor,

Re: [Train through Valley won’t happen, Langley Advance Times, Aug. 12]

Bill Masse’s letter seems contradictory.

Environmentally conscious people should also aware that electrically propelled vehicles such as interurbans are less of an eyesore than SkyTrain.

Electrically propelled vehicles such as buses, depending on size, normally carry fewer passengers than interurbans.

Before trying to link White Rock to Guildford, an assessment should be made of traffic flows and volumes over these routes.

Here in the UK, COVID has changed these, plus greater use of electric cars.

Byron Weston, Bradford on Avon Wilts, England

