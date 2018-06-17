LETTER: Excited NOT to have world-class artists coming to Langley

One letter writer from Langley has just discovered Bez Art Hub and reluctantly shares her discovery.

Dear Editor,

Suburbia has gotten an upgrade.

Seriously folks, if you were doing anything other than listening to Lila Biali and her band live in concert in a renovated warehouse off of 64th Avenue and 202nd Street on Friday night, you missed out.

I can’t wait to casually take my big sister – who lives in the heart of Vancouver – to the next event hosted by the Bez.

I am not going to say anything and just let her eat her words.

She has always mocked me for living in the suburbs and often commented through the years about the absence of quality art and culture in cities like Langley and Surrey.

She has regularly provided our family with opportunities to come in from the “boonies” and get a taste of high-level artistic talent that come to Vancouver.

I have tried to defend my choice to live out here, saying that the suburbs offer different things such as… more space and cheaper housing, but I have to admit, I am usually a little stumped.

My sister is seriously concerned about my children’s lack of exposure to the arts.

I come from a family of artists – my mom is a writer, sister a designer, painter and now film producer, brother a writer/director and professor of theatre, me – I am or was, I should say, the dancer.

Because I found the trip to Vancouver onerous, I decided many years ago that I would just enjoy what my own community had to offer and support that.

I wasn’t really committed though and found that my enjoyment of the arts has been reduced to surfing the net and recently, listening to my son and his friends practise and record their new songs in our kitchen. I have been grateful, but I think that I have starved and neglected the artist in me.

So, Friday night was an awakening.

I feel like I have uncovered a fissure in the earth’s crust that leads to a secret underground oasis. Because of the dedication of a couple of artistic pioneers, Langley has its own pipeline to the global arts scene and I was there to experience it.

The Bez Arts Hub.

I don’t think that name captures what is going on there.

I think it should be called the Bez Arts Block or something bigger.

The energy and music that was pouring out from the open garage doors and windows was astounding. Transformational.

Lila and the Adams. I don’t know much about music, but I do know greatness when I see it. The generosity of the artists was palpable. Lila and the Adams laid it all down for us. They took nothing home with them. It was moving.

Apparently, there is a lot more to come.

I can’t believe that I am walking distance to this place. I think I used the word “awesome” 20 times in a row when I was describing the experience to my family.

Now, don’t all of you rush out and buy tickets.

The venue is small – 100 people maximum, I know that this is pretty risky sharing this with all of you. I don’t want to lose my place at the table.

But, I can’t help it. I am wired to be a herald of good things.

So, if I were you, I would leave the surfing to someone else, and get out and experience something real and alive. Something right here, just for us.

Chonna Leigh Munnalall, Langley

Previous story
LETTER: Teacher appreciates the shout out

Just Posted

‘Only in Aldergrove’ rec centre nears completion

Fabulous new Township of Langley facility will put our town on the map

LETTER: Excited NOT to have world-class artists coming to Langley

One letter writer from Langley has just discovered Bez Art Hub and reluctantly shares her discovery.

VIDEO: TWU runner Yee wins Portland Track Festival

Competitor is most individually decorated Spartans track and field athlete in the program’s history

30 degrees and warmer forecasted with heat wave in B.C.

The weather could stay well into next week, according to Environment Canada

South Surrey sting ends with dropped charges

Shop owner frustrated with outcome after videotaping regular customer

VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

From marijuana beer to pot cookies, Canadian companies creating cannabis edibles

Manufacturers think that edibles will do well with users who don’t want to smoke or vape

Privacy lawyer warns against victim blaming in recent sextortion scams

Perpetrators get sexual photos of the victim and threaten to share them with friends and families

Motorcycle crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Rider collided with a car near Edmonds SkyTrain in Burnaby

Canada drops to 0-2 in International Series after 43-20 loss to Russia

Canada now has a 4-5-0 record

QB Jennings leads Lions to 22-10 win over Alouettes

B.C. wins CFL home opener over Montreal

VIDEO: Volunteers continue search for capsized mariners near Tofino

“The mood on the dock is hopeful.”

Washington State man facing murder charges in 1987 killing of B.C. couple

Two counts of aggravated first-degree murder filed against William Talbott II in Snohomish

Canadians swear off American-made goods, cancel trips to U.S. amid trade dispute

#BuyCanadian online campaign growing as trade stand-off causes resentment by many

Most Read

  • LETTER: Excited NOT to have world-class artists coming to Langley

    One letter writer from Langley has just discovered Bez Art Hub and reluctantly shares her discovery.