LETTER: Family appreciates children’s memorial to Langley man who died while cycling

Man suffered cardiac arrest while cycling on a Friday afternoon

Dear Editor,

My dad, Larry, was the man who died of sudden cardiac arrest while out for a bike ride last Friday [Re: Kids create memorial for cyclist, Langley Advance Times, Dec. 3].

He had no prior medical conditions. We are very shocked and saddened by our loss and this week has been unbearable.

My family is very close. My sister and I talked to my parents almost daily. In our minds my dad did not die alone, all three of us were trying to call him. He was only two blocks from home.

Anyways, we were touched by this young boys act of kindness. My sister and I both reached out to his mom to say thank you.

We have not been able to go to the bench where my dad passed but we will get stronger and at some point be able to.

My dad was the best husband, father, friend, team mate and co-worker anyone could possibly have, and we are very grateful we got to have him in our lives.

Rest In Peace, Poppa.

Bree Thorlakson, Pemberton

.

A hand-drawn 'stairway to heaven' was part of an memorial left for a cyclist who died from a medical emergency near 206th Street and 66th Avenue on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
