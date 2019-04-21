LETTER: Faster and easier for Willoughby residents to shop in Pitt Meadows

Writer frustrated with traffic nightmares that have and continue to plague her growing neighbourhood

Dear Editor,

I’ve lived in Walnut Grove for 34 years and am dismayed at the mess that’s been created in Willoughby.

Langley Township needs to seriously deal with the traffic flow through the Willoughby area especially 208th [Street].

It’s insane!

How did this mess ever get approved?

READ MORE: First phase of 208th widening removed from 2019 Township budget

No need for studies or waiting for someone else to pay for it- fix it!

As well the road going past Mountain Secondary needs to be four lanes.

The traffic from the T-intersection at 80th [Avenue] and 202A [Street] goes in all three directions with backups for blocks.

People turning left into the school are blocking the road from others trying to go straight.

It’s an absolute zoo when school gets out.

Pretty soon the backup will be all the way to 200th Street affecting traffic there.

Trying to get into Langley to shop has become such a burden that I am going to start taking the easy, short drive across the bridge into Pitt Meadows.

I prefer to support local merchants but am no longer willing to tolerate the stressful situation the Township has created.

Karen Newman, Langley

RELATED STORY: Tax increase of 3.85 per cent coming for Langley Township property owners

