LETTER: Federal gun control changes leaving Canadians confused, Langley letter writer says

Dear Editor,
An O’Toole government will repeal C-71, C-21 and review existing firearms legislation.
The focus will be on gang members, criminals and stopping illegal guns from entering Canada, not law abiding citizens.
Canadians are rightfully confused by Trudeau’s firearms policy. In the span of one week he introduced legislation to make life more difficult for law-abiding firearm owners and separate legislation to reduce sentences for criminals charged with illegal gun offences.
We shouldn’t take guns away from law-abiding citizens. We should take guns away from criminals and gang members.
Dean Clark, Langley
