LETTER: Few Langley residents bothered to vote in school trustee election

Dear Editor,
I find it very interesting that the voting for the vacant position, for Langley school trustee attracted so few voters.
Here we are in the middle of a pandemic, and so many parents, etc. are so concerned about the factors facing their children at this critical time, and yet virtually none of them got out and voted.
I have to wonder if they would rather pay lip service and complain, instead of looking for a solution that would benefit their children.
Rick Stannard, Langley Township
