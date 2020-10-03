LETTER: Former Langley Lodge staffer praises seniors facility

A team of volunteers from North Langley Community Church were among those in the community to give thanks to the frontline workers at Langley Lodge for all they did during the long-term care centre’s COVID-19 outbreak. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

I am a retired housekeeper from Langley Lodge. I worked there from 2007 to 2017 and was never happer at a job site.

I was in housekeeping and also got to spend time with some of the residents. I was always impressed with the level of care from the nurses, care aides, physiotherapists, dietary staff, housekeeping, and the totally competent management.

• READ MORE: Langley Lodge report raises questions about outbreak that killed 25 at seniors home

I know that in housekeeping, we cleaned hard everyday and that included sanitizing all contact points, so I can only imagine how much harder they are working against this horrific virus, COVID-19.

Wishing them all the best. When I worked at the lodge, my theory was to be a successful worker. One must think with the heart.

Anne Nolan, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the EditorSeniors