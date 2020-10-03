LETTER: Former Langley Lodge staffer praises seniors facility

Dear Editor,
I am a retired housekeeper from Langley Lodge. I worked there from 2007 to 2017 and was never happer at a job site.
I was in housekeeping and also got to spend time with some of the residents. I was always impressed with the level of care from the nurses, care aides, physiotherapists, dietary staff, housekeeping, and the totally competent management.
I know that in housekeeping, we cleaned hard everyday and that included sanitizing all contact points, so I can only imagine how much harder they are working against this horrific virus, COVID-19.
Wishing them all the best. When I worked at the lodge, my theory was to be a successful worker. One must think with the heart.
Anne Nolan, Langley
