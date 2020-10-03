A team of volunteers from North Langley Community Church were among those in the community to give thanks to the frontline workers at Langley Lodge for all they did during the long-term care centre’s COVID-19 outbreak. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Former Langley Lodge staffer praises seniors facility

Staff worked hard before the pandemic, a former housekepper writes

Dear Editor,

I am a retired housekeeper from Langley Lodge. I worked there from 2007 to 2017 and was never happer at a job site.

I was in housekeeping and also got to spend time with some of the residents. I was always impressed with the level of care from the nurses, care aides, physiotherapists, dietary staff, housekeeping, and the totally competent management.

• READ MORE: Langley Lodge report raises questions about outbreak that killed 25 at seniors home

I know that in housekeeping, we cleaned hard everyday and that included sanitizing all contact points, so I can only imagine how much harder they are working against this horrific virus, COVID-19.

Wishing them all the best. When I worked at the lodge, my theory was to be a successful worker. One must think with the heart.

Anne Nolan, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the EditorSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Langley man said vote against rainbow crosswalk took courage

Just Posted

Fatal crash on the Golden Ears Bridge

Motorcyclist thrown from bike after colliding with guard rail: witnesss

LETTER: Former Langley Lodge staffer praises seniors facility

Staff worked hard before the pandemic, a former housekepper writes

Care home at the centre of B.C.’s largest fatal COVID outbreak reports new case

A staff member at Langley Lodge was reported positive for the coronavirus Friday

Aldergrove Kodiaks begin practises as league gears up for COVID-safe season

Pacific Junior Hockey League teams will play 18 games in cohorts before taking a hiatus in December

Nominations close for BC Election candidates

Fifteen candidates are running in four ridings that cover Langley City and Township borders

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people will be celebrating for the week of Oct. 4 to 10

Canadian Beer Day, World Homeless Day and World Cerebral Palsy Day are all coming up this week

Human placenta found on Comox beach

Beach walker made unsettling discovery Friday morning

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Victoria taxi driver lauded for helping police apprehend dangerous sex offender

Fadil Rashead says receiving the VicPD award was one of the proudest moments in his life

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

RCMP unsure if anyone else swept away by fatal dam release on Capilano River

Investigation underway to determine exactly why the gate which controls the flow of water was lowered

Trump to spend a ‘few days’ at military hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

White House says the U.S. president remains ‘fatigued’ and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail

Royal Canadian Legion adjusts to pandemic with electronic poppy sale pilot

You likely won’t be seeing volunteers with poppy tables out front stores this year

Most Read