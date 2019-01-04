Resident Gayle Hallgren would like to see more lighting in Fort Langley.

LETTER: Fort Langley could use some festive lighting

A local woman wonders why the village doesn’t shine brighter.

Dear Editor,

One evening, during the holidays, I went for a walk down the main drag of Fort Langley. I asked my friend who was visiting to take a photo of Glover Road without any holiday lights. When she emailed me the photo her subject was: “Sad little town.”

With the exception of Wendel’s, Beatniks, Little White House, Trading Post Brewery, Mangia e Scappia and the Fort Pub, none of the buildings had put up exterior lights for the holidays. Even the architects on Billy Brown Road didn’t put up their giant reindeer on their roof!

What gives? I asked some retailers and they told me there was a time when Fort Langley had lights on the trees and the storefronts strung up lights, but no longer.

This seems like a missed opportunity because it would add a positive vibe during the darkest time of the year.

When it’s dark by 4:30, why not add lighting because stores and restaurants are open for the rest of the day. It would be more inviting, feel safer and friendlier.

And it’s not a “Christmas” thing. Just look at The Fort Pub. They have lights up all year and for good measure, they’ve thrown in some tiki torches. The pub looks great all year long.

Fort Langley merchants association – figure out a way to bring back the light.

Gayle Hallgren, Fort Langley

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: For 2019, wishful thinking replaces evidence

Just Posted

UPDATED: Spike belt ends police chase through Lower Mainland

Section of Trans-Canada Highway, around 232nd Street, shut down for some time Thursday night.

LETTER: Fort Langley could use some festive lighting

A local woman wonders why the village doesn’t shine brighter.

Housing prices stall in Langley’s year-end numbers

Statistics showed a lot of condos and townhouses for sale.

Canada’s best junior lacrosse players will do battle in Langley this summer

Langley Events Centre will host the Minto Cup from Aug. 15 to 26.

BC’s best wheelchair curlers compete in Langley

A three-day provincial championship gets underway at Langley Curling Centre on Friday.

Could smartphones spot teen depression?

Researchers are trying to develop phone apps to detect impending mental health crises

VIDEO: 30 TransLink buses to be wrapped in Canadian art

Artists such as Diyan Achjadi and Anna Torma worked with the theme, “How far do you travel?”

B.C. residents might be able to a glimpse of the ‘super blood wolf moon’

It will be the only total lunar eclipse to reach B.C. eyes this year

Prescription drug payments eliminated for low-income B.C. residents

Some people were skipping medication due to cost, Adrian Dix says

UPDATE: Kamloops police deal with sixth suspected bomb threat in two years

Kamloops RCMP have blocked off an area of the downtown core on Friday

How many iconic KFC buckets still exist in B.C.?

Rotating bucket perched atop a post outside a White Rock franchise for decades is removed

B.C. bridge operator job posting includes ‘exposure to abusive people’

City of Victoria seeks operator for the Johnson Street bridge

Another human foot washes up near B.C. coastline

The latest foot was found near Everett, Wash. on Jan. 1, 2019.

Woman, 90, dies at B.C. care home following ‘altercation’

Daughter of Kelowna seniors’ care home resident says she had been pushed

Most Read