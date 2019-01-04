LETTER: Fort Langley could use some festive lighting

Resident Gayle Hallgren would like to see more lighting in Fort Langley.

Dear Editor,

One evening, during the holidays, I went for a walk down the main drag of Fort Langley. I asked my friend who was visiting to take a photo of Glover Road without any holiday lights. When she emailed me the photo her subject was: “Sad little town.”

With the exception of Wendel’s, Beatniks, Little White House, Trading Post Brewery, Mangia e Scappia and the Fort Pub, none of the buildings had put up exterior lights for the holidays. Even the architects on Billy Brown Road didn’t put up their giant reindeer on their roof!

What gives? I asked some retailers and they told me there was a time when Fort Langley had lights on the trees and the storefronts strung up lights, but no longer.

This seems like a missed opportunity because it would add a positive vibe during the darkest time of the year.

When it’s dark by 4:30, why not add lighting because stores and restaurants are open for the rest of the day. It would be more inviting, feel safer and friendlier.

And it’s not a “Christmas” thing. Just look at The Fort Pub. They have lights up all year and for good measure, they’ve thrown in some tiki torches. The pub looks great all year long.

Fort Langley merchants association – figure out a way to bring back the light.

Gayle Hallgren, Fort Langley