LETTER: Fort Langley docks off limits to public

Resident would like to know why public can’t use taxpayer-funded facility

Dear Editor,

I would like to bring up the issue of public facilities being used by private organizations, while the general public tax payers in Township of Langley (TOL) are excluded.

I recently tried to access the public dock in Fort Langley, which has been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, I have noticed that this dock is being used by members of the local canoe club, while the general public is not allowed access.

Either COVID-19 restrictions apply to all or none.

I have contacted the TOL for a explanation on this issue.

However, I am being told that this has been issued under some emergency powers act.

I was also told that this facility may not be available to the general public until B.C. moves to Phase 4 COVID opening, which could be September or later.

As we enter another heat wave this week, I would ask the TOL council to open this up to the general public as means to help people stay cool.

Lou Fasullo, Fort Langley

Langley TownshipLetter to the Editor

