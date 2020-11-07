Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Fort Langley man calls on province to prioritize parks

Online reservation system was insufficient for dealing with reservation demand

Dear Editor,

Coming out of the election, it looks like we’ll be heading into a historical NDP majority government. The BC NDP ran on a platform to prioritize public services and the environment first.

John Horgan promised to expand and improve our provincial parks – to create new campgrounds and trails, increase funding to improve infrastructure and safeguard nature across B.C.

Delivering on these promises will have a real impact for those who want to be able to take the children in their lives to parks, creating memories around campfires and lakes.

Last summer, B.C.’s parks were overwhelmed by the huge demand for people to get outside. The government rolled out the day-pass program to alleviate some of the pressure on parks and added a few more temporary staff positions to help repair some of the overused areas.

As MLAs get ready to return to the legislature, I hope that the memories of our parks bursting at the seams this past summer will be fresh as they prepare next year’s priorities.

I’m already counting down the days to when I can head to my local parks in next summer’s sun-filled days. I hope that Premier Horgan won’t leave nature behind as he prepares for his next years to come. Let’s give B.C. a green recovery that prioritizes nature.

Anthony Proulx, Fort Langley

Most Read