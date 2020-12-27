Fort Langley’s proposed new truck route is outlined in red. It would move most truck traffic around the village of Fort Langley. (Langley Township Engineering/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Fort Langley Truck Route project a waste of $15 million

Money better spent on social and health issues, a local resident contends

Dear Editor,

I am writing today to protest about the cost of the new Fort Langley Truck Route. At a cost of over $15 million this is not worth the cost. Trucks have been driving through Fort Langley since we moved here in 1973, and no one has ever been hurt/hit by a truck driving through the town.

• READ MORE: Truck routes could be removed from Fort Langley

The small area of concern – 96th Avenue and about a half a city block through the main part of town is really for the benefit of a few entitled people who don’t want trucks driving on their streets.

That very large amount of money could be much better spent on homeless seniors and children, Ishtar House, drug addicted people, etc.

In this day and age it would be much better to spend that money where it is really needed. Hopefully the citizens of Langley will stop this nonsense by contacting the mayor and councillors.

S. and J. Verbicky, Fort Langley

Most Read