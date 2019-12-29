Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Fort Langley writer says blockade sniper news latest shameful treatment of First Nations

The problem starts at the top, with an immature prime minister, a local letter writer says

Dear Editor,

What are they thinking of?

There is no reason that the RCMP should start acting like the ‘Stasi’ did in East Germany. The RCMP are considering placing snipers in the forest aiming at the First Nation’s protesters, who are out there defending their unceded land.

After all, it’s Mr. Trudeau who changed his mind about the pipeline.

In my opinion he’s a hypocrite and a liar, who just caters to money and the oil lobby and doesn’t deserve a vote. He’s too young and uneducated to be holding such an important position. It’s very embarrassing to me, a 50-year citizen, to go over to Europe and have to explain why Canada’s First Nations are treated as they are… now and in the past. Shameful!

Maurice Vanderbeke, Fort Langley

• READ MORE: Public Safety Minister asks RCMP for clarification over Indigenous blockade strategy

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: A toast to civil debate in the new year

Just Posted

VIDEO: Drier weather produces larger numbers for 120th annual bird count in Langley

No exotic species spotted, however

VIDEO: A Langley win at start of Angel On Ice tournament

Annual event reports ‘significant’ growth

VIDEO: Skating like a superhero at George Preston Recreation Centre

Event a first for Langley rink

Where to toss your Christmas tree

Next weekend, there will be several tree chipping events in Langley

A Christmas without Carson

Family of teen who died in Langley park has a subdued holiday

Animals, house parties, manhunts: Top 10 most read stories across B.C. in 2019

Here are the stories that caught your eye in 2019

LifeLabs facing proposed class action over data breach affecting up to 15M clients

LifeLabs said the data hack affected up to 15 million customers, almost all of them in Ontario and B.C.

B.C. VIEWS: A toast to civil debate in the new year

Not only is name calling juvenile, it is unproductive

Vancouver taxi driver killed in crash with alcohol believed to be a factor: police

Police are investigating speed and alcohol as factors in the crash

Canadians with health issues face difficulty finding affordable life insurance

There’s a trend of people needing insurance for a longer period

Ten-year-old B.C. girl dies after medical emergency on flight

The coroner says an investigation is underway to confirm the cause of her death.

Markstrom makes 49 saves as Canucks edge Kings 3-2

Pettersson nets game-winner for Vancouver

The top stories and trends that defined the past decade in Canada

Opioids, gender identity and real estate all big talkers since 2010

Canada crushed 6-0 by Russia, loses star Lafrenière to injury at world juniors

Canadians look to regroup Monday against Germany

Most Read