A resident in the Canadian Reformed seniors housing complex in Langley City was serenaded recently by friends and family wanting to wish that person as happy birthday. (Dave Mello/Special to Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Gesture moved Langley City couple to tears

Seeing friends and family singing Happy Birthday to someone in assisted living was very moving

Dear Editor,

My wife and I heard singing outside.

We looked out of our bedroom window and saw a group of adults and children standing in front of Manoah Manor on 54A Avenue in Langley, singing Happy Birthday to someone inside.

I took this picture with my cellphone a couple of hundred yards away, so not a very good shot.

But it bought tears to our eyes to watch people cheering up a family member in an assisted living home.

David Mello, Langley

