LETTER: Gesture moved Langley City couple to tears

Dear Editor,
My wife and I heard singing outside.
We looked out of our bedroom window and saw a group of adults and children standing in front of Manoah Manor on 54A Avenue in Langley, singing Happy Birthday to someone inside.
RELATED: VIDEO – First responders surprise Langley teen on her birthday
I took this picture with my cellphone a couple of hundred yards away, so not a very good shot.
But it bought tears to our eyes to watch people cheering up a family member in an assisted living home.
David Mello, Langley
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.