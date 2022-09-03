LETTER: Government needs to take action to stem rise of hate, Langley man says

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

Hate, racism, threats and attacks by verbal abuse are back in the headlines, and are continually headlining what Canadians are subjected to on a daily bases.

Either it’s you or someone you know or a journalist or politician. The abuse continues in the corridors of the internet or in person.

We all can agree to disagree on subject matters we hold a strong opinion on, but the degrading of a human being and diminishing their value, and subjecting a child, an adult, a woman or man to racist filth and lessening their value in life because you disagree with them is another matter.

The government once again needs to step up and finally get legislation passed to deal with hate, but it’s more than that.

We have to understand the more we wait, the worse it’s going to get. Hate and attacks on individuals, verbal or otherwise ride on the same rails as poverty and want.

There are peace treaties signed throughout the civilized world. It’s time we consider we sign one with ourselves.

Cran Campbell, Langley City

