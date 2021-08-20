Xinguang Yang was staying with family in Willoughby and took photos of the sky. The smoky views have prompted concerns about pollution. (Xinguang Yang/Special to the Langley Advance)

Xinguang Yang was staying with family in Willoughby and took photos of the sky. The smoky views have prompted concerns about pollution. (Xinguang Yang/Special to the Langley Advance)

LETTER: Grandparent in Langley casts an eye skyward

Wildfire smoke turned the sun orange, prompting a letter of concern

Dear Editor,

There are today [Aug. 13] Langley pollution photos.

We should pay more attention on climate.

Xinguang Yang, Willoughby

• READ MORE: 825,000 acres have burned in B.C. this fire season

• READ MORE: After helping evacuees from elsewhere, Merritt now faces fire threat

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley TownshipLetter to the EditorPollution and Air Quality

 

Xinguang Yang was staying with family in Willoughby and took photos of the sky. The smoky views have prompted concerns about pollution. (Xinguang Yang/Special to the Langley Advance)

Xinguang Yang was staying with family in Willoughby and took photos of the sky. The smoky views have prompted concerns about pollution. (Xinguang Yang/Special to the Langley Advance)

Previous story
LETTER: Langley woman lauds fire crews for the work they do

Just Posted

Jared Davidson holds the “notice to vacate” letter that tenants of the Many Ways Home Housing transitional-housing program received on Aug. 17. Tenants received confirmation on Friday (Aug. 20) that everyone can stay. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Tenants of transitional-housing program in Abbotsford no longer have to move

Xinguang Yang was staying with family in Willoughby and took photos of the sky. The smoky views have prompted concerns about pollution. (Xinguang Yang/Special to the Langley Advance)
LETTER: Grandparent in Langley casts an eye skyward

A Kwantlen First Nations group called Stomi:x Shweli (Warrior Spirit) will be highlighted in a free virtual concert being offered in conjunction with the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival early next month. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aboriginal music highlighted in up-coming Langley festival

A Township fire truck brought up the rear at the vehicle parade held in Fort Langley on Victoria Day. In addition to going to emergency calls, local first responders support the community at events and with fundraising. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Langley woman lauds fire crews for the work they do