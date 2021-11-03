LETTER: Halloween becoming to gory for Langley resident

Dear Editor,
I used to love Halloween.
But not anymore.
I don’t understand how we can glorify death so much. I find it reprehensible to see what appears like a bloody corpse hanging over a fence right beside 215 orange ribbons.
Am I the only one who sees this as inconsistent?
Where is our culture headed?
There must be a better way.
Jerry Scholtens, Brookswood
