LETTER: Halloween becoming to gory for Langley resident

Dear Editor,

I used to love Halloween.

But not anymore.

I don’t understand how we can glorify death so much. I find it reprehensible to see what appears like a bloody corpse hanging over a fence right beside 215 orange ribbons.

Am I the only one who sees this as inconsistent?

Where is our culture headed?

There must be a better way.

Jerry Scholtens, Brookswood

