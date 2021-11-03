A Brookswood resident bemoans the loss of some Halloween elements in favour of more shocking decorations. (Colleen Smith/Special to Black Press Media)

A Brookswood resident bemoans the loss of some Halloween elements in favour of more shocking decorations. (Colleen Smith/Special to Black Press Media)

LETTER: Halloween becoming to gory for Langley resident

Ghosts and ghoblins replaced with blood and guts, letter writer said

Dear Editor,

I used to love Halloween.

But not anymore.

I don’t understand how we can glorify death so much. I find it reprehensible to see what appears like a bloody corpse hanging over a fence right beside 215 orange ribbons.

Am I the only one who sees this as inconsistent?

Where is our culture headed?

There must be a better way.

Jerry Scholtens, Brookswood

.

• READ MORE: Langley environmental group’s pumpkin walk a hit

• READ MORE: Langley mom’s letter uses poetry to foster politeness

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HalloweenLetter to the Editor

Previous story
DEAN: Hub model will provide care for thousands of B.C. families left without support

Just Posted

Charlene Masse (far left) seen with children and grandchildren during a get-together at Grouse Mountain before the pandemic hit, and Loretta Solomon (right) with some of her grandchildren. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Grandparents helping look after grandkids: why it’s good for both sides

A Brookswood resident bemoans the loss of some Halloween elements in favour of more shocking decorations. (Colleen Smith/Special to Black Press Media)
LETTER: Halloween becoming to gory for Langley resident

Undated Google Maps image of Manoah Manor in Langley. (Google)
COVID-19 outbreak at Langley’s Manoah Manor over, Fraser Health says

Communication crews at Naval Radio Station Aldergrove in 1966. Charlie Stodeur, LS John Gee, LS Jim Walton (in background) Howie Oga and John Oros. (Alder Grove Heritage Society)
Aldergrove naval radio station still helps ships, aircraft communicate