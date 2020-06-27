Local resident Shirley Sawatsky is concerned about damage to a Fort Langley building from homeless people and invasive plants.

LETTER: Homeless people and ivy damaging historic Fort Langley home

A local resident is asking the Township to take action to preserve Haldi House

To Mayor and Council,

Thank-you for the landscaping improvements at Jacob Haldi Building, but I do have some concerns.

As you can see in the pictures I am sending ivy roots take hold in cracks and crevices, but they generally aren’t strong enough to create them.

This means that solid, well-constructed masonry walls usually can handle ivy (and the ivy even helps keep it cool and dry), but the invasive roots can cause considerable damage to other surfaces. The Jacob Haldi building is of wood construction so damage is foreseeable.

Also in the pictures you see the homeless are back (pictures taken 2020-06-23). If this building is continually looking run down this is what happens.

Please address those issues. This is a building to be valued.

Shirley Sawatsky, Langley Township

Letter to the Editor

