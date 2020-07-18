The Canadian border was pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/U.S.A. border crossing in Surrey back in March. The border remains closed for the most part. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

LETTER: How do we halt U.S. travellers from heading north?

Is enough really being done to keep resident of the States, and the COVID virus, out of B.C.?

Dear Editor,

I was speaking to a neighbour who was in Whistler recently and there were five cars with U.S. number plates.

Must be a short cut to Alaska!

RELATED LETTER: Many Americans work in Canada and have U.S. licence plates

I can understand people wanting to leave the U.S.A., but don’t bring COVID to us.

You reap what you sow and they have sown a devastating virus, with a leader who is yet another deadly virus.

How do we stop this from happening.

Any ideas out there ???

Janet Shaw, Langley

.

