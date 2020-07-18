LETTER: How do we halt U.S. travellers from heading north?

Dear Editor,
I was speaking to a neighbour who was in Whistler recently and there were five cars with U.S. number plates.
Must be a short cut to Alaska!
RELATED LETTER: Many Americans work in Canada and have U.S. licence plates
I can understand people wanting to leave the U.S.A., but don’t bring COVID to us.
You reap what you sow and they have sown a devastating virus, with a leader who is yet another deadly virus.
How do we stop this from happening.
Any ideas out there ???
Janet Shaw, Langley
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.