Seasonal supervisor Doug Grande was part of the team from Cobra Electric that installed Remembrance Day banners around Fort Langley recently. (Richard Jewer/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Installer moved by stories behind Fort Langley banners

Veterans’ names and photos are on Remembrance Day banners put up around the village

Dear Editor,

As life becomes routine and more complacent, it’s important to never forget, to always continue the discussion, to remember.

That’s what I felt, when installing the Remembrance Day banners in Fort Langley, on behalf of the Fort Langley Remembrance Day committee.

A sense of appreciation was immediately felt, realizing the very noble gesture they [the soldiers pictured on each of the banners] thankfully shared with the community.

Having fallen soldiers portrayed on the banners presents a special approach to Remembrance Day banners, reminding everyone who looks up, of the loved ones lost.

The banners tell people to take the time to share the story of yesterday, today.

I found myself searching each name presented, in turn sharing their story.

The banners continue the discussion while more importantly, offering remembrance.

I would like to thank the Fort Langley community and especially the Remembrance Day committee, for allowing us an opportunity to take part in showcasing these courageous soldiers.

Doug Grande, Cobra Electric

Fort Langley Letter to the Editor Remembrance Day

In Our View: From memory into history

