LETTER: Instead of damaging Langley candidate’s signs, vote or run for office

Dear Editor,

I have noticed on several occasions in the past week near Penzer Park, that John Aldag who is the Liberal candidate for Cloverdale-Langley City, has had his election signs both damaged and had several offensive four-letter words written on them.

I am assuming the person or persons who are doing this are angry with Justin Trudeau? This is Canada and we all have a right to freedom of expression and speech.

But instead of being deliberately hateful and destructive against another person or political party, why don’t you get off the couch and vote or better yet, step up and run for political office and make our community a better place?

Regardless of your political views, we live in a democrat country for a reason and it’s because people like John Aldag or the other candidates have chosen to try and help our community.

And they deserve our thanks.

Sean Ploss, Langley City

