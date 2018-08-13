LETTER: Invest in peace, not war

A Langley man wants Canada, and its allies, to focus energies on peace – not making weapons.

Dear Editor,

Saudi Arabia is launching an investigation into a missile strike on the school bus in Yemen that killed 40 children.

The murder by Saudi and friends – of children fitted with backpacks on their way to summer camp – was ably assisted by the U.K. and the U.S.A.

Many good, respectable, and nice people lent a hand by facilitating this war with Yemen.

I count myself among them by going about my business without having even asked “How can we allow our fellow citizens to slaughter others?”

What if we put as much effort, and as much money, into devoting our lives to peace as we spend on making weapons and succumbing to fear?

Our country should not make weapons or armoured vehicles for other nations or agents. To do so is to slaughter others.

Brendan Martin, Langley