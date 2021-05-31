LETTER: Isn’t the ALC supposed to protect Langley’s agricultural lands?

Dear Editor,
[Re: Langley council ponders transforming 36-acre site into industrial land, langleyadvancetimes.com, May 14]
Just wanted to write a letter regarding the application to remove 36 acres out of the ALR and add it to land in the Gloucester Estates Industrial Park.
Isn’t it the primary objective of the original Land Commission Act was to preserve agricultural land and encourage the establishment and maintenance of farms?
The ALC is strict about non-farm uses and non adhering residential uses by the owners, but the greed in creatingindustrial use for its own revenue-creating purposes is contradictory.
Fazia Khan, Yorkson
