LETTER: Jazz Fest organizers appreciative of how community came together

Dear Editor,

[RE: Two days of jazz and arts in Fort Langley, July 28, Langley Advance Times]

On behalf of the organizing committee of the 2022 Odlum Brown Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival, we would like to extend a big thank you to the estimated 15,000 people who attended this year’s festival, the many volunteers from the community who helped deliver this year’s event, and the performers, artists, sponsors, partners, and the audiences who made the festival such a success.

The return of our in-person festival after two-years of online and hybrid festivals proved to be a great deal of work, but the result was rewarding.

Our hope in planning this year’s festival, was to create something truly unique – and what we experienced was just that with the community coming together in celebration of live music, art, and culture.

From the opening day festivities right through to the final performances, the 2022 festival was the biggest ever with more than 60 bands and 300 musicians performing across eight indoor and outdoor stages – and the most extensive free stage lineup in the history of the event.

The festival was as inclusive and diverse as possible, featuring a range of jazz music, family-friendly performances and activities, street performances, and several unique art and cultural activities including an art zone – which featured a collaborative art mural project that the public participated in completing based on the artwork of Kwantlen First Nation artists.

Festival goers also had the opportunity to stroll through a free exhibited area featuring demonstrations and activities led by Kwantlen First Nation elders and community members, and which included a series of free performances by the Wild River Pow Wow drumming group and the Michell Family Pow Wow Dancers.

It was truly a mosaic of music, art, and culture throughout the entire village, and we are so grateful for the support and involvement of the community.

See you at the 2023 Odlum Brown Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival, July 20 to 23, 2023.

Karen Zukas, co-founder and executive director

and & Dave Quinn, co-founder and artistic directors

