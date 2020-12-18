A resident takes issue with his MP’s characterization of Langley City. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

A resident takes issue with his MP’s characterization of Langley City. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley City MP ‘ghost town’ dig hurts community perception

A letter writer challenges MP Tamara Jansen after she used the term about the small municipality

Dear Editor,

Langley City prides itself on being a vibrant community with an active downtown core and a wide variety of businesses to serve people both locally and from surrounding communities.

The pandemic has certainly put a lot of pressure on these businesses, but people throughout the community are doing their best to shop local, get take-out when possible, and still find opportunities to meet friends outside in the parks and plazas around town. In addition, the City has worked hard to put up decorations, lights, and banners to make outdoor spaces for inviting and cheerful, to lift up spirits throughout the winter months.

While I understand that Tamara Jansen’s role in the federal government is one of critic, it seems irresponsible to make sweeping statements about a community in which she does not live or frequent.

To call Langley City a ghost town at this point in time is sheer hyperbole. I walk around the City at least once per day to get exercise, and I see many people out and about, walking, biking, taking advantage of the parks (especially the new pickle ball courts), and doing their best to keep local businesses open.

When politicians use a broad brush, painting a community in a certain light, it can impact that community negatively. It is one thing to note that we are all going through hard times, but to label Langley City a “ghost town” is irresponsible and will impact the ways that people outside of our community see us and understand what we have to offer.

Instead of painting us as failing or already failed, perhaps it would behoove our MP to instead encourage people to shop local, to seek out new businesses to frequent over the holidays, rather than shopping solely online. Taking advantage of delivery and take-out options is also a huge help for struggling restaurants.

It seems to me that the role of an MP is to find ways to improve communities, instead of declaring them “ghost towns,” especially when there is so much evidence to the contrary. Today (Sunday, Dec. 13), for example, as I walked along the one-way on Fraser Highway, even in the rain, I saw people lined up outside of shops and restaurants, taking advantage of local offerings. People were sitting outside in the parks, drinking coffee and tea from local cafes. The City, even in the cold and rainy season, is far from a ghost town.

Yes, times are hard, but I would invite Tamara Jansen to visit Langley City, frequent some of our shops, go for a walk during the day and witness all the people out and about, and help us continue to thrive throughout the holiday season, and beyond.

We all need to be working together during this time. And who better to work with the community and advocate for us without disparaging us, than our very own MP.

Dr. Robert Bittner, Langley City

.

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Our View: Carbon plan a huge deal for Canada

Just Posted

2020 BC election ballot package. Photo credit: Black Press files
Langley school board byelection moves forward

No sign yet of provincial help with mail-in ballots during pandemic

A resident takes issue with his MP’s characterization of Langley City. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley City MP ‘ghost town’ dig hurts community perception

A letter writer challenges MP Tamara Jansen after she used the term about the small municipality

Gathering at Aldergrove Christmas tree on Saturday to help people grieve together. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
Helping Aldergrove grieve this holiday season

Informal candlelight Christmas sing-a-long to be held Saturday at Aldergrove Christmas tree

On Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, Grace Stewart and Charlene Fassbender from the Thank-you for Caring Society visited the Langley Christmas Bureau’s temporary location at Timms Community Centre to present bureau coordinator Velma MacAllister (centre) with a cheque for more than $30,000. (Peter Fassbender/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Virtual Christmas Tea fundraiser raises $30,000 for Langley bureau

Local charity wrapped up giving season on Saturday

Long lines have prompted Christmas at Williams Park organizers to make reservation option online. (Mariana Aramburu/Special to The Star)
Christmas at Williams Park sold out

Organizers ask people not to come if they don’t already have a reservation this weekend

Lilia Wiebe (Contributed to Black Press Media)
Wish to build Lilia, 3, as normal a life as possible includes dream playhouse

Eric, Kaitlyn and Lilia Wiebe, from Enderby, share their story for Grant A Wish Day

B.C. Supreme Courthouse in New Westminster. (Black Press file photo)
Abbotsford youth worker acquitted of sexual exploitation of student

Woman was accused of having sexual relationship with teenage girl in late 1990s

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey stabber tells appeal court his victim could have defended himself

Jason Kenneth Andrew McGee, 28, unsuccessfully argued his three-year sentence for aggravated assault is too long

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Trans Mountain says it is shutting down construction on its pipeline expansion project until early January for safety reasons. Officials from the company and the Canada Energy Regulator said Wednesday that a contractor was seriously injured a day earlier at the Burnaby site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Trans Mountain shuts down pipeline expansion project to address worker safety

The company says its priorities remain the safety of its workers and maintaining a safe work environment

B.C. legislature Clerk Craig James (left) retired in 2019 after accusations by Speaker Darryl Plecas were substantiated. (The Canadian Press)
Former B.C. Legislature clerk charged with fraud, breach of trust

James made his first appearance at Victoria Courthouse Friday

This 2015 photo was one of the last taken of Hanadi Albarazanji with her entire family: husband, Emad; daughters Yaman and Juman; and son, Kenan. (Contributed photo)
Family split between White Rock, Syria highlights ‘crack’ in refugee reunification process

‘No light in sight’ as Hanadi Albarazanji waits to reunite with her two adult children

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Applications now open for B.C. Recovery Benefit, worth up to $1,000

90% of adults expected to get $1.7B in borrowed cash

Most Read