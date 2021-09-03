Federal election campaign stops across Canada in the second week of August 2021. (Canadian Press)

LETTER: Langley City resident calls newspaper biased for asking about election timing

Almost 80 per cent of people who answered our online poll said now is not the right time

Dear Editor,

Your web poll question this week is “Is this the right time for Canada to be headed to the polls to elect a new federal government?”

Can you see the bias in that question?

There are many reasons for an election, not just to change the political party in power.

In this case, the election was called by the Liberals in the hope of getting a majority government rather than being stalled in passing legislation because they have a minority government.

As a Canadian, I resent a newspaper showing such obvious bias. There used to be a time when newspapers reported news. They didn’t use it as a means to influence people’s belief systems.

Christine Watson, Langley City

