An eagle surveyed the intersection of Glover Road and Crush Crescent. The 120th annual bird count was conducted in Langley on Saturday, Dec. 28. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Langley contributed to vital bird count

Annual bird count organizers see bigger volunteer turnout this year

Dear Editor,

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the volunteers who came out for the 119th Christmas Bird Count held on Saturday, Dec. 28.

This count covers White Rock and a large portion of Surrey and Langley, and would not be possible without the help of volunteers.

As a direct result of your paper’s assistance in publicising the event around 20 new volunteers showed up on what turned out to be a dry day which made the day more enjoyable. Their attendance certainly showed their dedication and it is much appreciated.

I would also like to thank those who counted birds at their feeders and sent me their results, I hope more people will be able to help us with this very important element in future years.

The Christmas Bird Count is an early-winter census conducted by the National Audubon Society to monitor the numbers and types of species of birds. It is one of many counts carried out between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5 every year across North America.

The data collected by participants has created a large data base over the 118 years since the count began and is used to demonstrate how birds are faring. It is also a critical tool in deciding which species are most at risk.

This year volunteers counted approximately 69,000 birds and 129 different species, a very good result for us.

Gareth Pugh, Surrey

