LETTER: Langley drive-thru angel helped at woman’s low point

Dear Editor,

Last Sunday while going through the McDonald’s drive through at the corner of Fraser Highway and 216th Street, I was surprised when I came up to the window to pay for my purchase only to be told by the cashier that the lady that was two cars ahead of me had already paid for my purchase.

I have no idea who this lady was, and I will probably never know, but if she is reading this, I want her to know just how much her kindness had touched my heart.

You see, unbeknownst to her, my sister had committed medically assisted suicide two days before. I wish I could say thank you to this lovely lady in person and tell her how much her random act of kindness touched my heart; as well as giving me a glimmer of hope for better days.

You were my angel that day, and I wish you well.

Diane Nimmo, Murrayville

